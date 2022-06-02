Why I support Dan Guzynski

We are very fortunate to have three qualified young men running for county attorney. In a sense, we can’t go wrong. Any of the three would do a fine job. However, a choice needs to be made. I have put my support behind Dan Guzynski. Certainly, it is not because his name is easy to spell.

A few years back, I spent two weeks with Dan in a highly contested criminal case. The case was emotionally charged and received an unusual amount of publicity. It was legally and factually complex. His opponent was a skilled and aggressive litigator. Despite all that, Dan handled himself exceptionally well and did an excellent job for the people of Montana. Those several days watching Dan in the crucible of that case told me all I need to know. That’s why I’m voting for Dan.