 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Why I support Dan Guzynski

  • 0

We are very fortunate to have three qualified young men running for county attorney. In a sense, we can’t go wrong. Any of the three would do a fine job. However, a choice needs to be made. I have put my support behind Dan Guzynski. Certainly, it is not because his name is easy to spell.

A few years back, I spent two weeks with Dan in a highly contested criminal case. The case was emotionally charged and received an unusual amount of publicity. It was legally and factually complex. His opponent was a skilled and aggressive litigator. Despite all that, Dan handled himself exceptionally well and did an excellent job for the people of Montana. Those several days watching Dan in the crucible of that case told me all I need to know. That’s why I’m voting for Dan.

Thanks for your consideration.

Jeffrey Sherlock,

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arntzen's response not good enough

Arntzen's response not good enough

Just when you thought this state's elected administration couldn't possibly go to the next hill too far in selectively following the statutes …

A one-issue voter

A one-issue voter

This week I became a one-issue voter: support universal background checks and a ban on private ownership of assault rifles or you don’t get my…

Beyond angry

Beyond angry

There is no other way to say this and I am beyond angry. If you support and vote for Republicans you are pro-murdering of elementary school children.

Protect women's rights

Protect women's rights

Thank you to those voicing concerns about the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court and Gov. Gianforte's equally dist…

Stop the carnage

Stop the carnage

I don’t think I can emphasize enough that when trained armed police officers are afraid to confront an 18-year-old shooting up an elementary s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News