Why I'm supporting Gianforte for governor

One of the many reasons I am supporting Congressman Greg Gianforte for Governor is the fact that he has proven his leadership abilities in the private sector. We have seen, through President Trump, successful businessmen approach problems differently. In short, they get things done. They also recognize that the solution to our difficulties doesn’t hinge on government growth but on private sector growth and a free society.

After 16 years of Democrat control in the Governor’s office, Montana has suffered. Montanans carry a heavy tax burden that gets heavier every year. Violent crime is increasing at alarming rates, as a drug epidemic is destroying so many of our communities. All while state government has grown exponentially. Conservative leadership is long overdue.

As a United States Congressman Gianforte has proven himself a staunch conservative, and supporter of President Trump. We need someone in the Governor’s office who is an ally to the President. Greg is the only candidate in this race who has developed that relationship, and can use it at home to benefit all Montanans.

Successful businessmen pursue solutions differently than bureaucrats. Montana could use a little of that right now. Greg Gianforte is the right man for the job.

Stephanie Cote

Havre

