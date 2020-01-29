I am a former longtime Republican who quit the party when George Bush Jr., started the Iraq war and paid for it with our children's credit card. I would quit the party again had I not already done so. Why? Because Republicans in my day considered Russia an enemy; President Donald Trump and his enablers who fight against impeachment and removal obviously do not.
Ukraine is an ally that has been invaded by Russia. To help Ukraine deter Putin's aggression, Congress approved $391 million in critical military aid in December 2018, expecting it to be released early in 2019.
Trump withheld aid to Ukraine for more than eight months in direct violation of the Impoundment Control Act. His actions suggest he would continue to withhold these funds if the whistleblower had not made Congress aware of Trump's actions.
Much of the military aid was to be used to purchase American-made anti-tank missiles. America's strategic interest is served by making such weapons available to Ukrainians to assist them in maintaining their independence from Russia. This makes sense because Ukraine serves as a buffer between Russia and our NATO allies who are also concerned about Putin's aggression.
It is confusing why Republican politicians have enabled Trump to do an about-face on our country's long-standing policy of countering Russian aggression. Somehow, some way, Trump has found a way to make cowards of them all.
If you don't like what Trump has done, tell Sen. Steve Daines. It won't do any good, but tell him anyway.
Bob Balhiser
Helena
Who's surprised that Mitch just can't wrap his tiny head around facts and reality...? He'd rather just be told by lairs what to parrot here. And look...he just did exactly what he's told (and ookums even pasted a link...that a boy!) without using the few brains cells he has left.
HE COULD HAVE BEEN A TRUMP IMPEACHMENT LAWYER!!
Is there nothing funnier than watching the Trump team actually spend time talking about Hunter and Joe Biden - both guys who haven't committed a crime that we know if in this case - to defend the guy with the mountain of evidence, and most his own republican folks he hired, tell the world exactly that he committed a crime?
Mitch can't figure out why if he now knows that Joe Biden is corrupt as he's been told, that it's strange that the republican majority didn't investigate them during the 20 different investigations they ran endlessly on anything else they could make up. They knew Joe Biden's record, as well as Hunter Biden's benefit of nepotism...and they knew Joe was possibly going to run. The senate (and up until 2018 the house too) could have made Joe appear endlessly like they did half of the Obama admin.
And of course Jolting Joe wasn't committing a crime because he was actually doing OFFICIAL US BUSINESS & POLICY. EVEN REPUBS & our Allies were pushing for Shokin to be removed - because he was crooked. Guess who wanted to work with Shokin, again a known corrupt prosecutor...Trump, Rudy, Lev Parnas and co. Sure Trump wants to fight corruption - by working with the corrupt prosecutor.
Mitch drools as he tries to figure out if Trump had a real anti-corruption agenda...why did he do it through the many official channels he had to do EXACTLY domestically and internationally. Why choose his fairly disgraced personal lawyer with a huge mouth and russian heavies right out of central casting? If it was so open and official...why hide it then, and why seek to avoid a real trial with witnesses and documents.
Oh poor Mitch, he'll never figure this out.
Mitch scratches his bald pate and can't reconcile why William Barr, a full blown lick spittle and Trump's very own Lapdog refused to touch investigating either Biden. Maybe he remembered A) that this has been reviewed and found to have been completely above board, and that B) if Nepotism is a crime, why aren't the Trump children, Sarah Huckabee, and half of Washington's children in jail yet?
Mitch doesn't understand the meaning of selective outrage - but if he did - he'd still pretend it only applied to when he's told to yell about something a democrat did.
So bobby why didn't you leave the democrat party when Obama withheld funding?
How about when Obama funded Iranian terrorism?
https://www.redstate.com/nick-arama/2019/11/25/obamas-role-in-removing-ukraines-ability-to-defend-itself/
You are just propagandizing for democrats.
Ok, Bob... Fair enough. I guess when a Dem wins the White House (Won't be this year), you will have to leave the Dem party based on exactly what you say, how Biden withheld aid to the Ukraine.
As far as the whistleblower, I can't wait to hear from him or her, considering the existence of UFO's is much more believable at this time.
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2019/09/27/flashback_2018_joe_biden_brags_at_cfr_meeting_about_withholding_aid_to_ukraine_to_force_firing_of_prosecutor.html
Mitch, you forget to mention that Biden was speaking on behalf of the US, European Union and International Monetary Fund. Unlike Trump, Biden was not trying to help himself.
FactCheck.org
Of course Hunter Biden's job at Barisma stinks. But if it was illegal for children of politicians to benefit from a parent's political connections, all the Trump children would be in jail as well. Think about that.
You're right Bob. Both Daines and Gianforte are both panty wastes, in thrall to the low life Trump.
Trump is a phony with the patriotism of a crime boss.
Good stuff as always Bob. Public opinion is on your side too. Americans know this is a sham. They know something so important as an impeachment trial shouldn't be treated as a stunt, a sham or a cover up. We Americans know that there shouldn't even be a limitation on witnesses...that's what's included in American trials, and not just the ones on TV. The only time you try to hold back and keep evidence and witnesses hidden is when you are guilty and trying to cover it up.
Republicans may hope to skate out from under this either by following Mitch McConnell through the coverup...or just helping him end this quickly before even more dirt is revealed about this illegal Trump action, and others we're still waiting to hear more about. It is baffling that people remain optimistic that each shoe to drop is somehow thought to be the last one even as more and more of Trump's misdeed, own actions and willingness to break any norm and even law to help himself while NOT doing his duty as President.
The other amazing thing is that no matter how conservative or party strong you've been - like a John Bolton who was the ultimate in neo-con and ultra warhawk republican (so much so that I actually cringe defending him) - as soon as you say anything that seems disloyal to the most disloyal president you automatically ostracized and treated as vermin. Bolton has served in every modern right wing presidency for years, has long sought to annihilate Iran, was Bush's N. Korea warhawk, and instrumental in the thinking about both AFG & Iraq wars...and now he's a tool of the democrats, a RINO, Rudy G called him a backstabber (imagine that) and they are painting him as a greedy opportunist. The amazing part is few repubs will show enough spine to stand up for this icon of conservatism in favor of sucking up to Trump. We've seen it time and again, Trump still attacks and belittles a man I didn't agree with politically but know was a hero...John MCCain. Republicans still rarely stand up to say boo or mumble some trite words while careful not to upset Trump. McCain's senate prodigal son, Lindsay Graham, honors McCain daily by racing to Trumps leg to hump it continually when summoned.
Even for the sake of their institutional security, you'd think the right would snap out of their servitude to a corrupt master. It's easy to see that the bad precedent of pretending a president is above the law and can both deny and thwart all constitutionally mandated oversight isn't good policy for either side. The right can't imagine they will hold on to power for ever and not face a democrat who could use the precedent they are setting today to do the same to them. The right investigated everything during the Obama admin...mostly for show (chasing the car to show they were doing something) and in the hopes of dirt. Imagine if the Obama admin didn't provide direct testimony from it's major players and denied even simple documents. You don't have to - because if the right perpetrates this coverup - whomever is the next president or the one after that will have all the ability to continually give congress and the American people the middle finger. If it is a Democrat, the right will know they are responsible for it.
Yes Bob, your party is broken. The Bush era events started it - but now they are crooked too. Willing to bend any rule, ignore any conservative principal and serve a master that is the antithesis of almost everything we call American.
The roots of today's failures of the American Experiment can be traced farther back than Bush2, even back to the Civil War and the taproot of slavery and racism. But in more recent times Reagan kicked it off by famously declaring that government is the problem, not the solution, and the Eleventh Commandment of not speaking ill of a fellow Republican. This anti-government, party-first attitude was taken farther by Newt Gingrich and to its extreme by Mitch McConnell under a president who's willing to do anything at all if he can get away with it.
EXCELLENT letter.
Throw in the fad/sham of last decades tea party movement, you know, the so called conservatives who pretended to care about federal spending and deficit reduction, when supported ballooning deficits and breaking all known spending records, you have trillions of reason to leave the umpatriotic Cowards shackled to the Impeached buffoon growing the swamp in DC.
