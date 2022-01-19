Why I am anti-abortion

Thank you for reporting on the March for Life. We pro-life folk desire to offer help to women who fear an unplanned pregnancy. We pray for them and their babies. And we are anti-abortion!

I am anti-abortion because I chose abortion twice in my youth, believing the lie that sex without commitment was good for me. I believed the lie that abortion was good because it was legal, but abortion wounded me.

Abortion wounded my body: two miscarriages, infertility and uterine cancer.

Abortion wounded my mind: self-hatred, depression, chronic anxiety, multiple addictions.

Abortion wounded my heart: distrust of men and doctors, and a need to control others.

I killed my children because no one told me the truth and offered to help me.

Much of my pain has been healed in small groups of women talking and praying together.

My hope is to redirect women and their babies from the fatal choices and life-long wounds I have experienced.

My only motivation is love.

Sincerely,

Peggy Sorden

Helena

