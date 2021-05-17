I can understand the rationale for removing the name of Jefferson Davis features like mountains, etc. But it never occurred to me that Davis Street was named after Jefferson Davis. Davis is a common name. So how could it honor him if nobody knows that the street was named after Jefferson Davis? On the other hand, I assume that Custer Avenue is so named to honor George Armstrong Custer who was a leading perpetrator of the mass killing of Indians and destruction of their societies on behalf of the white pioneers. Why don't we rename Custer Avenue?