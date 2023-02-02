Why do Republicans want to jail doctors?

Republican legislators in Montana keep calling for doctors to be jailed. It’s offensive and ignorant. Last year Mr. Regier sponsored the “Right to Live” Act, which threatened to jail medical personnel if they didn’t act to save even unviable infants. Now Mr. Glimm (R) is sponsoring SB 210, which threatens to jail a medical professional who aids the dying. Where does this hatred and disrespect for a profession dedicated to helping others come from? The atmosphere being created by the Republican Party in Montana is contributing to a shortage of doctors in our state. Who wants to work in a place where you’re constantly threatened with jail? Please consider these actions next time you are voting.