The Republican Party has decided they no longer want Gov. Racicot on their team.

Their reasoning:

He had the audacity to suggest, very eloquently, that as citizens we are obliged to consider certain qualities when choosing our leaders and to not simply bow down to political parties, ideologies or candidates. He had the audacity to endorse candidates for office who had those qualities.

He understands the importance of an independent judiciary. He understands the danger in the effort to rewrite the state Constitution. Marc Racicot is an intelligent and thoughtful person. That's probably the main reason the Republicans want to cast him aside.

The idea that anyone can actually think for themselves and communicate that, well, that does not fit with today's Republican Party.

Mick Plovanic,

Helena