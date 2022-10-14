 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Why did candidates decline debates?

I was recently at a meeting listening to some of the local candidates for state legislature and found out that the GOP here in Lewis and Clark County had invited all Democrat candidates to debates. These debates would have been in person, with audiences invited and live streamed. The Democratic Party refused the debate with exception of Mary Ann Dunwell. I wonder why the Democrats in this county are so scared to publicly make their positions known? If they are proud of what they are doing shouldn't they encourage these debates and not run from them? Voters should all be asking this question.

Jack Ryan,

Helena

