Why are lawmakers allowed to cut in line for vaccine?
Why are lawmakers allowed to cut in line for vaccine?

First I would like to commend the organizers, staff and volunteers who are providing vaccines in our county. Given the shortages and logistical difficulties, these folks have overcome great obstacles and they are heroes.

I would however like clarification as to why it is that our legislators and their staffers were given vaccines (as noted in the recent IR story) for no other reason than their political positions. This violates the current county rules that the rest of us must abide by. At this time ONLY those who are actively employed health care providers or those who are at least 70 years of age are being vaccinated. Why have the legislators been allowed to “cut in line” before those of us with serious immunosuppressive and other medical comorbid conditions that place us at high risk for severe health crises if we contract COVID-19? I am not suggesting we reassign priorities as I believe these were thoughtfully determined, but shouldn’t everyone be expected to wait for their assigned priority group?

Lynnette Nilan

Helena

