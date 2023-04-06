The Independent Record is to be commended for publishing the guest view by Nicole Smith, director of the Blue Mountain Clinic (IR March 30). Hers is a strong and necessary voice of sanity as the rush to restrict access to abortion here in Montana and in so many other Republican-led states tramples over the rights of their citizens. I was a patient of Blue Mountain back when extremists bombed the clinic in the name of “life." I am a strong supporter still. Health care and bodily autonomy are human rights. Someday, this country will join the rest of its peers and offer free abortion on demand and free health care to its citizens. Someday it will abolish the death penalty, as they do. Someday free education, available in other countries, will be available to U.S. citizens as well, as will affordable child care. In the meantime, powerful voices like those of Nicole Smith and many others (including Democratic Socialists of America, also writing in these pages) will continue to cry out for our rights. Those representatives in sway to big-money interests will ultimately be defeated by the people whose clearly stated wishes are being trampled underfoot. Whose democracy is this, anyway?