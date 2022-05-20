Who would you choose?

Did you know that Matt Rosendale was one of only three Representatives to vote against honoring the Capitol police for defending the Capitol on Jan. 6? Or that he voted with a small minority against sending aid to the devastated people of Ukraine?

We need instead a moderate candidate to represent our Montana values of supporting law enforcement, helping to stop Russian aggression, and caring for our neighbors. Gary Buchanan has a track record of working for the common good, and while not being beholden to either political party, has garnered support from both Democrat and Republican leaders as an Independent candidate for House District 2 Congressional seat.

If you are a registered voter in House District 2, please join me in signing a petition to qualify Gary Buchanan as an Independent candidate for Congress by the May 31 deadline. You will likely see volunteers gathering signatures at Farmers Market and other local events, or you can call 406-461-3765 or 406-422-8408 to add your signature to his qualification petition.

Lisa Bay,

Helena

