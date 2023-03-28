Have you ever played Tumbling Tower?

It is an old table game composed of 57 wood pieces, measuring about 3 inches long and 3/4 of an inch square.

First, players need to lay three of the pieces side by side on the playing table. Continue stacking three more pieces on top of the the last three pieces, but rotated 90 degrees. Continue this process carefully until all pieces are used resulting in a tower about 12 inches high.

The object of the game is to remove one block each turn from the middle or bottom of the “TUMBLING TOWER,” and place it on the top of the tower. When the tower tumbles, the last player is the LOSER! Note: a winner never occurs.

This is, as it turns out, a Montana educational game because it strikes a very visual demonstration of the the results of the mantra, “cut taxes, cut taxes, cut taxes. To rush us even closer to the LOSING round, our Gov. Greg Gianforte recently signed a historic tax package into law, providing Montanans the largest tax cut in state history.

Who do you think will be the LOSER?

Paul Pacini,

Helena