Who will be harmed by government decisions?

Is this not the most important question government should ask before taking any action: Who do we harm?

If this is the question then what can the answer be for the following?

Cutting taxes for the wealthy, albeit under the pretense, long disproved, that the reduction in taxes for the wealthy will increase jobs and wealth for others. The trickle down theory of economics. Forget that it does not work, still, who does it harm? Reduce revenue for government programs and it harms those who rely the most on government programs, the poor and the disadvantaged. But if the reduction in taxes does not work as advertised, then as we see in our society now, the wealthy become wealthier and the poor, we all know what happens to those on the lower rungs of the economic ladder. That population experiences an increase in unhoused individuals. The working poor struggle to feed a family for the entire month. Lack of education means the absence of opportunity. You can’t lift yourself up by your bootstraps if you don’t have boots.

So it continues down the line. If we want smaller government, who does it harm? Each time we reduce government services the impact is felt almost exclusively by the poor, the disenfranchised, the racial minorities in our community, the LBGTQ and native communities. Those living on the edge. Cut services and these individuals are simply shoved over the economic precipice. Who does it harm?

Turn to the environmental side of the equation. Ignore the reality of climate change. Who does it harm? As the climate warms, as we inevitably move to earlier times when carbon dioxide levels were higher then now we are seeing in real time what happens. Our summers are hotter and drier. Our forests burn at a shocking rate and now, recently we have seen wildfires continue into late fall, into December. Our streams lower and warm, killing our trout and other fish populations. Montana is quickly becoming a continuous drought ridden state, one which we would not recognize nor be able to survive in. When the Legislature and the Governor ignores the reality of climate change and proceeds to support coal consumption, who do these policies harm? Everyone.

Just for a moment think of what might happen if our democracy fails. If this next election cycle results in the assumption of power by those committed to the Big Lie, that the outcome of election was the result of massive fraud, who will be harmed? if the election returns to power those who say the January 6th insurrection was just people exercising their First Amendment rights, that they were patriots, that the crowd was similar to just a bunch of tourists coming to the Capitol (incidentally with gallows ready to lynch select politicians — doesn’t everyone touring buildings do that?) then our democracy will be lost. Those fellow travelers of the insurrectionists say that the way to preserve democracy is to destroy the concept that every vote counts and matters. But if all votes are not counted and given meaning and validity, if government can choose, after an election, whose votes to count and to select or preselect the winner, who will be harmed? In this instance, the answer is clear, our precious democracy.

Again and again, when we look at some of the current policies espoused by elected officials at the state and national level, the underlying question remains — Who will be harmed? And in almost every instance the answer is the same. Everyone.

Ron Waterman

Helena

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0