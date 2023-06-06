I sent a complaint to the secretary of the VA in April with copies to my congressional delegation.

Asked for a reply by May 26.

Sent copies to the four members of the Montana congressional delegation. Only one congressman replied with a form letter thanking me for contacting his office.

Today (June 3) I received a letter from the Office of the VA Inspector General stating that it was inappropriate for me to complain about the VA, I should contact my congressional delegation with the complaint HAHAHAHAHA.

Vincent Pontillo,

Helena