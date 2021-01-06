 Skip to main content
Who is the criminal?
Who is the criminal?

Another perfect phone call (not),

The opinion of the Billings Gazette editorial board hit the nail on the head. President Trump’s nonstop harping about voter fraud and voting irregularities, going so far as to phone Brad Raffensperger two months AFTER the election to imply that Georgia's Republican secretary of state has broken the law by not finding Trump the minuscule 11,780 votes he needs to WIN Georgia, is so, so pathetic.

Who is the criminal? Who is attempting to commit a crime? It sure seems odd to feel the need to commend our own state's outgoing secretary of state, Republican Corey Stapleton, for having the audacity to call the presidential election for President-elect Joe Biden? Really?

The refs didn’t cheat you President Trump, the other team won because at the end of the game, when the buzzer went off, when the whistle blew, they were ahead. Game over, damn the refs! The people have spoken, the SOBs.

Sen. Daines, you won, Bullock didn’t say he was cheated; Gov. Gianforte won, new AG Austin Knutson won, my friends Matt Rosendale and Troy Downing won. Trump lost, the sun continues to rise — but it is a dark day in our country when the loser in a presidential race won’t/can’t admit defeat. So, so pathetic.

Jim Edwards

Helena

