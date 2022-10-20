 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Who does LR-131 empower to act?

Sometimes holding an infant with no hope for survival is the last act of love a family gives, supported by a team that has seen this kind of sorrow before.

Who will wrest the baby away from a family, in order to insert an endotracheal tube, or place umbilical and peripheral lines and monitoring equipment and feeding tubes, while the baby is restrained on a bed? Who will decide how long to continue the support, with intrusive measures that can only be justified if there is reasonable hope of recovery? Will it be days, or weeks, or months?

And who does this law empower to act? The city police, or the county sheriff, or Attorney General Knudsen and the Montana Highway Patrol?

Liz Gundersen M.D., retired pediatrician,

Helena

