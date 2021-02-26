 Skip to main content
Who belongs to Trump's movement?
Who belongs to Trump's movement?

Donald Trump is the leader of a political movement in America. Sen. Steve Daines revealed he is a solid member of this political movement when he chose not to convict Trump during the recent impeachment hearings. But this political movement lost strength when seven Republican senators rightfully chose to convict Donald Trump. This same division in the Republican Party also exists at our state level. It would now be a mistake to continue referring to this political movement as our Republican Party because thankfully it no longer represents all Republicans. Donald Trump has shown us what the philosophies are for this political movement, now we just need to know which Republicans belong. How about you Gov. Gianforte, are you a member of this new party?

Larry and Cheryl Donovan

Helena

