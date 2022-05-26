Who are we to judge?

I’ve learned I have different values from some old friends. I don’t really know these friends “values.” I believe in a woman’s right to choose — they don’t. I’m pro life, so are they.

My knowledge regarding motherhood came through my mother, daughters, sisters and wife. A majority of Americans, including Catholics (me), believe in a woman’s right to choose. I’m still searching for my first acquaintance who isn’t pro life.

I don’t believe in the death penalty; but, I’ve never had a loved one murdered. My thinking could change if I had a grandchild murdered.

Imagine a young woman out for a night of partying, who, mistakenly, ends up pregnant; further, she’s an alcoholic. She’s pro life, however, the thought of managing her life with a new baby is overwhelming. What to do? If it’s my daughter, I give her the best council I can. Your daughter, you’ll do the same. I won’t weigh in on your daughter's decision. If your daughter views abortion as murder, she will make the right decision for her.

My church lacks a woman’s point of view. I think it’s a woman’s right to choose. But who am I to judge?

Jim Edwards,

Helena

