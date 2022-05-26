 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Who are we to judge?

  • 0
Letter to editor icon 3

I’ve learned I have different values from some old friends. I don’t really know these friends “values.” I believe in a woman’s right to choose — they don’t. I’m pro life, so are they.

My knowledge regarding motherhood came through my mother, daughters, sisters and wife. A majority of Americans, including Catholics (me), believe in a woman’s right to choose. I’m still searching for my first acquaintance who isn’t pro life.

I don’t believe in the death penalty; but, I’ve never had a loved one murdered. My thinking could change if I had a grandchild murdered.

Imagine a young woman out for a night of partying, who, mistakenly, ends up pregnant; further, she’s an alcoholic. She’s pro life, however, the thought of managing her life with a new baby is overwhelming. What to do? If it’s my daughter, I give her the best council I can. Your daughter, you’ll do the same. I won’t weigh in on your daughter's decision. If your daughter views abortion as murder, she will make the right decision for her.

People are also reading…

My church lacks a woman’s point of view. I think it’s a woman’s right to choose. But who am I to judge?

Jim Edwards,

Helena

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

We must vote out the closed-minded

We must vote out the closed-minded

In stepping back and viewing current political attitudes, an alarming number of people consider government a matter of personal preference. “M…

A declining democracy

A declining democracy

We have heard the same story. Someone dies unexpectedly. Then you hear the rest of the story: warning signs which were ignored. It is obvious …

Who would you choose?

Who would you choose?

Did you know that Matt Rosendale was one of only three Representatives to vote against honoring the Capitol police for defending the Capitol o…

Women have a right to privacy

Women have a right to privacy

We read the letter to the editor from Rita Charles (IR, May 13) giving men the same treatment women are getting when it comes to overturning R…

We must act now on climate change

We must act now on climate change

We need strong leadership in the face of climate change. Gov. Gianforte's withdrawal from the U.S. Climate Alliance in the midst of a record h…

Right wing party perpetuating lies

Right wing party perpetuating lies

In some countries, an unexpected knock on the door is frightening. The police have arrived to arrest you on a scurrilous charge. In general, A…

Disgusted with Republican Party

Disgusted with Republican Party

Kudos to Ron Waterman for his letter about a declining democracy (Helena IR, May 20). My wife and I have been longtime Republicans and have ne…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News