Who advises Gianforte?
Who advises Gianforte?

Regarding the IR news story headed, “Gianforte denounces Biden’s vax mandate,” I say this: Biden has the best medical scientists in the world advising him. Who advises Gianforte? The Great Steppe chapter of the Brotherhood of Low-Grade Libertarians?

Lawrence K. Pettit

Helena

