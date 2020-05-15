Whitney Williams will work for you
Whitney Williams will work for you

I met Whitney Williams over 25 years ago. Before I met her, she had been a student of my husband, Bob Ream, in the Wilderness and Civilization Program at UM, which Bob founded. We floated the Smith River together and stayed in close touch. In 2016, when Bob told Whitney he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, she was able – in a day’s time -- to arrange for him to get second opinions and treatment with gastro specialists. Whitney is a mover and a shaker. She’s tireless. She’s smart. She’s passionate. She listens, and then she acts. In short, Whitney is a natural leader. She is who I want to turn to if trouble comes my way. Montanans would be so fortunate to have Whitney at the helm as Montana’s next Governor. She will work for YOU! Please join me in supporting Whitney and Buzz in Montana’s democratic primary for Governor!

Ann Brodsky

Helena

