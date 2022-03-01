 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Where's the compassion?

Thank you, state Sen. Theresa Manzella, for challenging me to reflect — once again — on the role of religion in any society. You cited your religion and the Constitution as the motivating factors in your life. But where, I wondered, was the rationale for refusing to wear a mask in your biblical readings?

Perhaps one of the most radical scriptural teachings is the command to "Love one another." Seemingly, that translates into "it's not about you." How could one love their fellow human being and pass on an illness that could cause suffering or even death? Where's the morality here?

Apparently, religion can work in two fundamentally different ways: it can be a source of self-education or it can be a source of self-glorification. Where's the compassion?

Carol Werner

Ronan

