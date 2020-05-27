Where is the Montana Public Service Commission?
Where is the Montana Public Service Commission?

NorthWestern Energy wants to purchase a larger share of Colstrip Unit 4 from a Washington utility. That utility wants to sell to NorthWestern Energy and Talen Energy, because the long-term cleanup costs and an estimated $20 million future boiler repair, make owning any interest in the plant too costly for them.

NorthWesten Energy will pass all of these costs on to the ratepayers if this is approved by the Montana Public Service Commission. That approval is very likely. Washington utilities, by Washington state law, cannot pass coal power related costs to its customers after 2025.

Worse yet, according to MTN news, NorthWestern’s residential customers in Montana are already paying 11.6 cents per kilowatt hour for their power — the highest rate among nine utilities that MTN News examined in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Oregon and Washington.

My question is: Where is the Montana Public Service Commission? Aren’t they supposed to look out for us ratepayers? Why do we continue to vote in these same commissioners who simply rubber stamp anything NorthWestern Energy proposes?

I think it is time for a change. We need to vote for Public Service Commissioners who have our backs, not the back of NorthWestern Energy.

Sharon Hubbell

Helena

