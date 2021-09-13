I’m not quite sure what to make of our governor’s attitude toward Covid-19. He talks about personal responsibility. To me being responsible means taking into account the best information available. Our best source of information is the CDC. Their recommendations are clear, get vaccinated.

The governor is encouraging vaccination. But, he and his administration are strangely silent on the misinformation running wild among some of our neighbors. I don’t know how many Montanans are considering taking horse de-wormer? Shouldn’t our state health department be addressing use of horse de-wormer? And, it would seem the administration would be addressing the emerging crises in our healthcare system?

I know our governor had a bout of Covid-19. My guess is that he is regularly tested. I’m certain he has access to excellent medical care. As a state employee, he has access to insurance. As governor, he is well protected. He can go to the front of the line anytime.

As I write, there is a news report of a daily 1,000 new cases. Hospitals are reporting their ability to provide care is being compromised. Where is the leadership that will get us through this?

Ken Taylor

Helena

