Where is the fairness?

Think of the relationship you have with your doctor. Maybe a PCP or specialist? Thousands of people have had that relationship ripped away when SPH kicked Dr. Weiner to the curb. Leaving myself and many like me without quality or continuity of care. How would you like it if this happened to your beloved doctor? Now the SPH pattern of dragging its feet throughout the legal process has caused a delay to Dr. Weiner's day in court. The public outcry and subsequent public awareness campaign launched by some in this community has tried to bring attention to this situation. The CEO of SPH said we would be gone in a matter of months and we are still here coming on two years later. Now SPH claims it can't receive a fair trial in Helena and wants a change of venue? Where was the fairness for Dr. Weiner in this entire situation? When will he get his day in court to clear his name from this pathetic smear campaign? Come on SPH, quit dragging this out, face the music — that YOU messed up and let us have our doctor back!

Amy Sassano,

Helena

