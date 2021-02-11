Where is Matt Rosendale?

I have contacted, emailed the office of Matt Rosendale in D.C. multiple times and always get a stock response. Something like, "Thank you for contacting me. We are still organizing the office. We'll get back to you eventually." I don't think that is good enough. So, little Matty, you were elected the first week of November, took office the first week of January, and it is now the first week of February. When do you plan to work for your constituents? Are you more interested in being a partisan Trump-loving newby in the House of Representatives or are you the representative of the people of Montana, working on our behalf? The people of Montana, diverse group of people with many interests, concerns, issues, questions, would like you to work for us. This state hasn't sent a qualified, competent person to the House since Pat Williams. It has just been a succession of clowns who don't do anything meaningful, who do not represent the will of their constituents as documented by surveys, polls, or letters to their D.C. offices. Perhaps it will be necessary to get someone competent to stand for election in 2022.