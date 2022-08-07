Where is legislation on CO2?

I, Frank Diebold, am an 87 year old Emeritus Retiree from the Chemistry & Geochemistry Dept. at Montana Tech in Butte. I do not want the continual release of CO2 with the resultant changes for my great-grandchildren. There is abundant literature describing CO2 capture and storage. But this information has not been absorbed by the Helena personnel working in our tax supported government. This is evident due to the continual release of CO2 by the Montana lime industries and due to the Federal EPA and the Helena personnel approval of the unnecessary use of lime for the treatment of the Berkeley pit and the Horseshoe Bend waters. This latter point is an argument I will make in a subsequent newspaper article. The Butte mining company has reported the 2015 year use of 22,000 tons of lime in their lime precipitation plant. This means a local lime plant has released 11,000 tons of CO2 into our air. Nationally this problem gets even worse, In 2021 the 28 US lime plants produced 17,000,000 tons of lime. Assuming no CO2 capture, these plants released 8,500,000 tons of CO2 into our air. Where is the guiding legislation?