Where is evidence of stolen election?

If Democrats did in fact steal the election, can you imagine the level of secret illegal activity coordinated between multiple states? Hundreds of people, including, voting machine operators, poll watchers, election officials and state electoral college members would have to have been completely conned. How difficult would that to have been to pull off without being detected? Online chat room records, cellphones videos and the arrogance and insolence of the participates, clearly illustrate the mechanics of the siege of the Capitol. Where are cellphone records or paper trail for the vote steal? Either it did not occur, or the Democrats have an unbelievable level of sophistication in their ability to pull the steal off without detection. If the Democrats are that smart, I want them in charge in D.C.