Where do politicians get their money?

Senators, please introduce an "Integrity Bill" that would give insight into the income of those holding office in Washington, D.C. The Democrats are determined to see the tax records of President Trump, and I am determined to learn how a career politician can become a multimillionaire, earning about $175,000 a year. A bill that would disclose where their money comes from, i.e., foreign interest groups, could prove to be interesting. One presidential candidate, Michael Bloomberg, a billionaire, seems to already have ties to China. Is he alone? One way to find out is to have a bill introduced that would track overseas financial earnings of those that work in the House and Senate. Those career opportunists should account for their time, and money. After all, the IRS looks over my shoulder, the shoulder of a 71-year-old retired worker that still owes money to the government by April 15. I could always wait until a socialist/communist takes office, then he can take it all. No overseas interests here, don't even speak Ukraine or Russian.