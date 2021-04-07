 Skip to main content
Where are we headed?
Where are we headed?

We’re at a critical moment in history; as a country, as a species. The decisions we make now will determine whether our country remains a democracy; and could actually determine whether our species continues to thrive.

There’s no remaining time to pretend the dysfunction of our political system will correct itself.

We, the voters, must rise up and demand that political leaders stop following the dollars and the promise of continued power and start thinking and leading.

Anyone with a modicum of scientific understanding has to know that our species is in trouble. The coronavirus pandemic is only a warning shot over the bow of humankind. Ever more catastrophic meteorological events, rising seas, species extinctions, disappearing ice, and many other indicators are trying to signal the danger. Can we learn to hear?

You know in your hearts that political leaders Daines, Rosendale and Gianforte are not dedicated to the health and well-being of our democracy or our species. Our state senators and representatives are wallowing in their political power and failing our state. Our nation. Time to vote them out. Time to demand a renewed understanding of what's right for our state, our country, our species.

Galen McKibben

Helena

