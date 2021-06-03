Where are the American flags?

I've recently noticed something that is concerning to me. I've seen homes and even whole yards full of Trump flags ... and not an American flag to be found. Memorial Day has brought this point home to me.

Get off the highway at Boulder and drive into town. You can't miss it ... a whole empty lot full of Trump flags 20 feet tall and no American flag. The guy next door has an American flag. I've wondered if he was making a point. As a former and therefore always U.S. Marine, I have an American flag in my yard and have for about 10 years, so it is not an recent thing to make a small point. It is what I am. Now, when those start taking down American flags being offended, then we will know we have a problem.