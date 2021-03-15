When will Trump supporters get it?

I wonder if any Trump voters/supporters have lost income during the past year. Have they lost jobs, health insurance or had to stay home with their children during school closures? Have they been forced to close businesses because of shut-down requirements? Have they lost parents, children, relatives or friends to the COVID virus? If so, I wonder if they realize that Matt Rosendale, our lone House representative, and Steve Daines, one of our two Senators, voted, not once but TWICE!, AGAINST the American Relief Bill that was just passed with NO Republican votes and was designed to help ALL people, including Trump supporters. Do they realize they are going to benefit greatly from this incredible bill DESPITE the fact that Rosendale and Daines voted against it? Rosendale and Daines don’t have the best interests of their Montana constituents at heart? Do those same people realize that Rosendale and Daines don’t represent Montana and don’t deserve to be our national representatives! When are Trump supporters going to get it and change their misplaced affiliations? My suggestion? Wise up, get informed and change parties!