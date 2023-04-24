The commissioners and city arborist are calling the Rodney deforestation “a learning experience.”

For those of us who live along the clearcut, we find no satisfaction in teaching a lesson to the people who work for us.

In 2019, we participated in listening sessions hosted by city staff as the Rodney construction project was being planned. Residents were encouraged to identify their project needs, and preservation of the trees was the most commonly listed priority.

We accepted that some trees would be removed, but we were assured much of the canopy would remain. Four years later, all of the original trees have been destroyed, and we see that our participation in those listening sessions was a wasted effort. Now we question whether people who ignore feedback can learn from their mistakes.

In the aftermath of the devastation, why will no one take responsibility?

Aside from Sean Logan, the commission has shown no initiative to mitigate the Rodney generational damage. We hope the Rodney failure teaches city officials to develop better tree policies.

Unless residents demand accountability, our elected officials and city staff will not provide the oversight to prevent similar outcomes on future street projects.

Sam and Stephanie Hunthausen,

Helena