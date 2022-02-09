When to go to urgent care instead of the ER

Amid COVID-19, medical establishments are seeing an influx of patients, particularly emergency rooms and urgent care facilities. While everyone deserves to be cared for in a timely manner, I believe there should be certain conditions that take priority over others. While some may think it's harmless to go to the ER in order to receive immediate care, this could use up resources, staff and time that could be used in treating life-threatening emergencies. I believe it’s important to bring awareness to the community on where and when to go to receive pressing medical care.