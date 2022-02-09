When to go to urgent care instead of the ER

Amid COVID-19, medical establishments are seeing an influx of patients, particularly emergency rooms and urgent care facilities. While everyone deserves to be cared for in a timely manner, I believe there should be certain conditions that take priority over others. While some may think it's harmless to go to the ER in order to receive immediate care, this could use up resources, staff and time that could be used in treating life-threatening emergencies. I believe it’s important to bring awareness to the community on where and when to go to receive pressing medical care.
Emergency rooms are staffed with specifically trained personnel equipped to deal with medically emergent situations. These situations are classified as life-or-limb-threatening conditions, such as chest pain, compound fractures, shortness of breath, uncontrolled bleeding or after a traumatic event such as an MVA. Urgent care is appropriate when someone has a minor illness or injury that can’t wait to be seen until the next day such as earaches, cuts, minor burns, sprains, joint pain or urinary tract infections. By knowing this information, hopefully our community can come together and take care of one another during this difficult time!
People are also reading…
Abigail Wilkerson
Nursing student
East Helena