There’s a trial going on in Helena about greenhouse gas emissions, climate change and the constitutional right of younger generations to a clean and healthful environment.

Gov. Gianforte, Attorney General Knudsen and the Montana Legislature argue that Montana’s emissions are so small there’s no point doing anything about them.

From a worldwide perspective, it’s true that Montana’s emissions aren’t the largest. Maybe 0.1% as a rough estimate.

Of course, the amount I pay in state taxes is only about 0.0001% of Montana tax revenues. So I guess that means the governor, the AG and the Legislature would be OK with me not paying taxes. With that small a percentage, what’s the point?

Paul Cartwright,

Helena