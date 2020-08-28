What's the point of Joe Biden story?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In reference to the "news story" on page one of your Aug. 24, 2020 publication by Gwen Florio: This piece would have been acceptable as an op-ed on your Opinion Page, but certainly not as a misleading "news" story.

It constantly belabored the point, "where's Joe," with a not-so-subtle sarcasm that makes a reader wonder, "what's the point?"

Aside from the nagging question of why the piece is even newsworthy, it has poor grammar and overtones of political bias.

Perhaps as a former Montana newspaper publisher, I am overly sensitive to such stories, but I am of the understanding that this piece passed muster by an editor somewhere.

All real news stories used to mean something to Montana newspapers, but especially those on page one!

John Watson

Helena

