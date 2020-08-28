 Skip to main content
What's the point of Joe Biden story?
What's the point of Joe Biden story?

In reference to the "news story" on page one of your Aug. 24, 2020 publication by Gwen Florio: This piece would have been acceptable as an op-ed on your Opinion Page, but certainly not as a misleading "news" story.

It constantly belabored the point, "where's Joe," with a not-so-subtle sarcasm that makes a reader wonder, "what's the point?"

Aside from the nagging question of why the piece is even newsworthy, it has poor grammar and overtones of political bias.

Perhaps as a former Montana newspaper publisher, I am overly sensitive to such stories, but I am of the understanding that this piece passed muster by an editor somewhere.

All real news stories used to mean something to Montana newspapers, but especially those on page one!

John Watson

Helena

