What's the plan, governor?

This is an open letter to Gov. Gianforte.

Today I write to you as a career negotiator who has grave concern over your decision to dissolve Montana's membership with the U.S. Climate Alliance, an organization that urgently addresses climate change.

I would love to support your "shout out" to utilize the sole approach of "innovation" in combatting climate change, however, absent of a detailed public disclosure of your "plan," I'm led to view your determination as one more short-sighted, self-serving act.

Personally speaking, creating workable outcomes in my career and beyond, I've found it essential to use a blended, multi-prong approach of current methodologies with innovation. It makes for effective outcomes. I ponder the possibilities for success, if you were to share your "innovative" ideas with the CCC as a member at the table versus simply taking your ball, shouting "I can do better" and going home.

What do you have planned governor? Please share. I am listening.

Elizabeth Harter

Helena

