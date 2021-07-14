 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What's the plan, governor?
0 comments

What's the plan, governor?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor

This is an open letter to Gov. Gianforte.

Today I write to you as a career negotiator who has grave concern over your decision to dissolve Montana's membership with the U.S. Climate Alliance, an organization that urgently addresses climate change.

I would love to support your "shout out" to utilize the sole approach of "innovation" in combatting climate change, however, absent of a detailed public disclosure of your "plan," I'm led to view your determination as one more short-sighted, self-serving act.

Personally speaking, creating workable outcomes in my career and beyond, I've found it essential to use a blended, multi-prong approach of current methodologies with innovation. It makes for effective outcomes. I ponder the possibilities for success, if you were to share your "innovative" ideas with the CCC as a member at the table versus simply taking your ball, shouting "I can do better" and going home.

What do you have planned governor? Please share. I am listening.

Elizabeth Harter

Helena

0 comments
5
1
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

I will miss you, Mr. Topper
Letters

I will miss you, Mr. Topper

Once upon a time, when the world and I were younger, I was passing through Helena on my way to a summer job in Glacier. I had a couple of week…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News