Please join me in urging the Gianforte administration to reverse its decision this week to opt OUT of the program that would provide $10 million of federal funds for food for Montana schoolchildren this summer and next school year.

This money would help provide food to 73,000 Montana kids in 96 school districts across the state when school cafeterias are closed and many children face food insecurity.

Last year, the administration did the same thing — it declined to apply for the funding. After public outcry, it reversed course and applied for the funds. We must urge Gov. Gianforte and his staff to apply again this year — there is still time, according to federal authorities, for Montana to apply for and receive the $10 million this year.

The Gianforte administration said recently that “administrative burdens” caused them to decline the money. Yet Montana food banks report ever increasing need for food assistance throughout the state. I ask Gov. Gianforte WHAT administrative task is more important than feeding hungry Montana children?

I hope you will join me in asking him this question.

Terry Cohea,

Helena