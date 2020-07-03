What would Jesus do during pandemic?
0 comments

What would Jesus do during pandemic?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

A question is circulating on Facebook. “Do you wear a mask while in public? (i.e. Groceries, hardware store).”

One comment on a friend’s post said, “No never.”

I thought the writer was being facetious until I glanced at her profile picture. It contained the president’s name. I clicked on the picture, and learned her religious views are Christian. There was a sentence about Jesus, too.

Perhaps we should add a follow-up question: “If he were among us today during this global pandemic, what would Jesus do?”

Karen Buley

Missoula

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don't ridicule public employees
Letters

Don't ridicule public employees

There is a TV ad regarding the gubernatorial campaign pointing out that Mike Cooney has been a public employee for much of his life and goes o…

GOP inaction dangerous
Letters

GOP inaction dangerous

It’s obvious that Mr. Trump and his GOP are more concerned with reelection and holding onto to their power, than the welfare of American citiz…

New stage will ruin Hill Park
Letters

New stage will ruin Hill Park

Helena city commissioners: As a longtime resident of Helena's Upper West Side, I was wholly offended and shocked to read in the (June 25) IR a…

Our history is important
Letters

Our history is important

Destroying the relics from our past that depict the lives of those who saved us from a hopeless future is not the way to solve the problems th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News