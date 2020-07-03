What would Jesus do during pandemic?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A question is circulating on Facebook. “Do you wear a mask while in public? (i.e. Groceries, hardware store).”

One comment on a friend’s post said, “No never.”

I thought the writer was being facetious until I glanced at her profile picture. It contained the president’s name. I clicked on the picture, and learned her religious views are Christian. There was a sentence about Jesus, too.

Perhaps we should add a follow-up question: “If he were among us today during this global pandemic, what would Jesus do?”

Karen Buley

Missoula

