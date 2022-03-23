 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What wildfire and climate change?

Regarding the March 15 op-ed by the three fossil fuel sycophants, their ever-so-eager, cynical attempt to exploit the tragedy in Ukraine is one of the most spectacularly self-interested and myopic pieces of dangerous folderol I have ever had the displeasure to read.

Seriously — what wildfires, what drought, what stream dewatering? What climate change, what climate catastrophe? As Europe spends the next decade freeing itself from Putin’s energy grip and moves to a secure, renewable energy future, America needs to free itself from the same sort of destructive “energy security” offered up by the fatuous lunacy of a fossil fuel future.

If it’s good enough for Europe, it’s good enough for us.

John Hoffland,

Helena

