What we need and what we don't
What we need and what we don't

One day we will look back on all of this and realize we really don’t need:

  • movies
  • or bars
  • or vacations
  • or cruises
  • or restaurants
  • or concerts
  • or sports events

But we do need:

  • our families
  • our friends
  • to trust God
  • to be prepared for future crisis

We will also know:

  • Money does not equal happiness
  • The most important members of society are those who sacrifice for us: doctors, nurses, truckers, farmers, teachers
  • A walk outdoors is fulfilling
  • We are more resilient than we realize
  • In spite of our differences, our similarities and connections are more important

Sue Pasini

Boulder

