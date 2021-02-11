What’s Gianforte’s plan?

Both during his campaign for governor and State of the State speech we heard about Gianforte’s focus on "high-paying jobs" for Montana. Promoting the image that he knew the secret sauce to attract hordes of companies to move to Montana.

I would like to know what the plan is to attract these poorly defined high paying jobs, is that an increase of the minimum wage to $15 or is it an onslaught of IT workers? With Gianforte’s track record in IT I think we can assume he is alluding to the high-tech sector.

I’ve been working in the software development industry for over 30 years in both Boston and Seattle before moving to Helena recently. The companies I worked for needed a multi-ethnic workforce (most IT companies are dependent on international developers due to the shortage of numbers and math savvy Americans), clusters of other high-tech companies to create an incubator environment, excellent airline access, and progressive communities with excellent school systems.

Instead of attracting new talent to Montana the current Legislature is focusing on repelling new companies by focusing on counterproductive gun rights and intolerance to LGBT and choice options.

William Hughes

Helena

