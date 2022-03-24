What recipes does Gianforte have for wolf and mountain lion?

The most ethical hunter I know is a friend near Helena who never takes a shot, or keeps an animal that he doesn’t intend to eat. I was pleased to learn that our Governor is also an ethical carnivore, with his preference for wild game and his talents with game recipes in the kitchen. I was also taken by his statement that “hunting season is over when the freezer is full”.
I’d be curious to learn about the recipes he found to prepare the snared collared wolf he killed last year, and I’ll bet he’s looking forward to finding a good recipe for the collared mountain lion he recently “harvested” and hope he’ll serve it to some like minded house guests.
Richard Torkildson,
Clancy