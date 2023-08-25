Open letter to Governor Gianforte and Montana Republicans,

Lewis and Clark County Judge Kathy Seeley has ruled in favor of the 16 young plaintiffs in the climate change lawsuit, Held vs. Montana. There is speculation that the State of Montana will appeal. Please reconsider.

There is a Kenyan saying: “Treat the earth well. It was not given to you by your parents, it was loaned to you by your children.”

Before you decide to challenge Judge Seeley’s decision to uphold the Montana Constitutional right to a “clean and healthful environment”, have a serious discussion with your children and grandchildren, your nieces and nephews. Ask them if they believe that human activities are causing climate change, if they fear that a changing environment is endangering their future on this planet. Listen to their viewpoints. Ask what can be done, if the government you lead could do more to help.

Your children' lives will span much of the 21st century. Yours' won’t. What kind of a world are you leaving them? Are the numerous climate-related catastrophes which may lie in their future worth the campaign contributions you receive from the fossil fuel corporations? Think about it. Your descendants' futures depend on it.

Richard Notkin,

Vaughn, Washington

