What keeps me up at night

In the IR on 11/13/2020, Steve Daines states, “the election is not yet settled”. He was supportive of the President’s lawsuits against assumed voter fraud.

Daines has also stated that he supports “Trumpism” in a previous IR article. He must have supported the appointment of DeJoy as postmaster general. He fussed slightly, (unlike Jon Tester’s outrage) over DeJoy’s interference in the smooth operations of the postal service. Remember all of those sorting machines being destroyed, especially in election battleground states? And, the postal workers having their hours cut. The President admitted this was to slow the mail so that ballots would not arrive on time to their assigned polling places. The interference with the mail effected not only our ballots but other important forms of mail such as prescriptions!

The purpose of the wide spread popularity of the mail in ballots were to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 disease during the election. Oregon and Washington have done well with all mail in ballots. Mail in voting allows a paper trail of the vote, which can help prevent voter fraud.