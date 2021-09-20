 Skip to main content
What is Knudsen thinking?
letter to editor

I recently received a call from my 97-year-old mother who lives alone in her own home. She said that she just got a call from agent James Alford of the “Social Security office”. He asked for her SS number. My mother sensed a fraud and said she couldn’t find her card. Mr. Alford gave her a call back number to use when she found it.

I called our attorney general’s office to report a case of elder extortion. I felt that this was a time sensitive situation, where-by we have a call back number, which works -- I tried it. And if the proper authorities where aware of this situation in a timely manner, they might be able to identify this shyster and prevent further elder abuse.

I was put on hold for 30 minutes before I succumbed to simply leaving a message. Our AG, Austin Knudsen, must be spending all of his time suing the federal government to overturn the ban on bump stocks, and prevent mandatory COVID vaccinations. Meanwhile our hospitals are in a “crisis care” mode dealing with the current pandemic and mass shootings continue.

Mr. Knudsen, what are you thinking?

Paul Pacini

Helena

