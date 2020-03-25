What is city commission doing behind closed doors?
What is city commission doing behind closed doors?

I had the displeasure of spending three hours at the City Commission meeting on March 9. The two biggest topics were the Beattie Street Trailhead and the interim city manager. It was difficult to witness the results of what happens when government closes its doors to the people and comes before them when their decisions are predetermined.

Specifically, the interim city manager vote was the perfect example of bad governance. The commission as a whole violated Montana's Constitution, specifically Article II, Sections 1, 8, and 9. They forgot that power is vested in the people (section 1), and that we as Montanans have the right to expect citizen participation in government (section 8). Section 9 says we have the right to observe deliberations. In this case deals were made behind closed doors and kept half of the commission in the dark. Now the citizens of Helena are at risk of having to pay for potential litigation as the council once again got the process totally wrong.

What else is the commission doing in private if they so willing violate our Constitution in public? I appreciate that Logan and Dean raised these same concerns. These actions must influence the next election.

Darin Gaub

Helena

