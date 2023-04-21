Learning of former Rep. Bob Marks’ death, I recalled serving as staff researcher for the 1983-85 interim committee studying recreational use of Montana’s waters (Marks was on the committee).

In 1984, the Montana Supreme Court issued its landmark stream-access decision, holding Montana’s Constitution and the public trust doctrine guaranteed Montanans the right to recreationally use the state’s surface waters without regard to streambed ownership.

The decision was not without controversy. Yet afterward, the committee turned to developing legislation to implement — not overturn — it.

Reps. Bob Ream and Bob Marks successfully carried the committee’s 1985 bill to passage. A Democrat and a Republican. Both highly respected, working with common purpose for legislation that remains bedrock public policy in Montana.

Regretfully, too often, this is not how the 2023 Legislature operates. Legislators disagreeing with court decisions castigate the courts, knowingly pass unconstitutional bills, again blame the courts for overturning their unlawful acts, then appropriate money to defend their unconstitutional nonsense. Come on, folks. This doesn’t pass the smell test.

Perhaps I’m dreaming, but I can’t help envisioning a Legislature exercising diplomacy and respect for institutions and the law — as in 1985. What on earth has led us astray?

Ann Brodsky,

Helena