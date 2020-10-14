What happened to the Republican party

The downfall began with the dirty tricks of the Nixon era. It has only accelerated downward. We know of voter suppression of minority voters in the South, formerly slave states, but now we are seeing it throughout the country. There is the proven case of Republican ballot tampering in 2018 in N. Carolina. There was rampant voter suppression of Black voters in Georgia in 2018 by the secretary of state running for governor. Two Republican operatives set up a robo call system targeting minority voters in Detroit, Chicago and other urban centers, threatening those who vote by mail with police action, financial penalties and "mandatory vaccinations by the CDC". They have been charged in Michigan with multiple felonies. Texas Republican governor Abbott just issued a "proclamation" limiting ballot drop boxes to one per county. Harris county/Houston (1729 square miles) with 4.7 million voters. Local Republicans, aided by Trump attorneys, filed a (failed) lawsuit to deny universal vote by mail in Montana. The Trump administration has tried to handicap the USPS' ability to deliver ballots by the deadline. What happened to "majority rule"? What happened to "one man one vote"? What happened to our democracy?