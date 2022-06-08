 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

What giving up looks like

  • 0

I was completely unsurprised that Superintendent Arntzen’s response to the allegation that she broke the law is a campaign soundbite, “The safety of our children must always come first.” It is not surprising, because Arntzen has made it unavoidably clear that this is the limit of her capability. This is our fault for accepting this.

The latest gem comes on the heels of a tragedy in Texas and within a week of the stunning report of her proposal to cut mental health counseling in a state with one of the highest teen suicide rates in the country. There is no metric by which her tenure is a success. Dangerous staffing shortages, licensing is late, failure to distribute needed funds to the most vulnerable districts in the state, and she has received votes of no confidence by local school superintendents across the state.

These limits in her capability are not new, and they have been demonstrated without exception during her tenure. In the last week alone, in addition to the soundbite above, her response to local officials requesting more help, was to cut their help citing her desire for local control. She literally rejected local control in favor of local control. She has no staff left to advise her that her soundbite was the exact opposite of what she was doing in real time. Again, this was apparent on the campaign trail and has been pervasive in her administration, but it is not her fault. This is our fault for accepting her soundbites in exchange for solutions. Our kids are getting the limits of Arntzen’s capability, this is our fault for accepting those limits. Our kids deserve better.

People are also reading…

Kelly Posewitz,

Clancy

0 Comments
2
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Guns do not make us safer

Guns do not make us safer

If more guns made us safer, America would be the safest country in the world since we have more guns in circulation than the total number of o…

Vote comment sense this election

Vote comment sense this election

Emergency rule! Hear ye! Hear ye! Against a district court judge and the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, DPHHS Meir and Gianforte decided…

Fortify gun laws

Fortify gun laws

The discussion should not be about how to fortify schools. It should be how to fortify gun laws so our children and grandchildren do not need …

Vote no on marijuana tax

Vote no on marijuana tax

If you oppose recreational marijuana, think seriously about voting NO on adding a 3% tax, which is on the ballot. Your knee jerk reaction migh…

Parents and teachers must unite

Parents and teachers must unite

Last week’s news was stressful to say the least. The insanity of acknowledging or even denying current challenges but continuing our same beha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News