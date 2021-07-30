What? Get paid to limit climate change?

Every day that we awaken to a red sun or feel the heat or worry about Montana's fisheries collapse brings the effects of climate change that much closer. With record floods, heat waves, and hurricanes, the stakes keep mounting. And unfortunately, it will get worse before it gets better.

We know we need to limit carbon use but that process will take effort. Finally, there are bipartisan efforts to address climate crisis through market solutions. Now it's within our reach that everyone can get paid in the process!

There are several carbon pricing bills gaining steam in Congress now, including the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 2307) with 77 co-sponsors, America’s Clean Future Fund Act (S. 685), Save Our Future Act (S. 2085), and the Market Choice Act (HR 3039), introduced by Republican Brian Fitzpatrick. Putting a price on carbon would not only reflect the real costs of burning fossil fuels, but could put money in the pockets of every citizen by returning the revenue as a dividend. That means each of us would get a monthly check while we reduce carbon worldwide.